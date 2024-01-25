Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

