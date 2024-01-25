Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.23.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.