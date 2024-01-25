Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $48.88

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

