Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.