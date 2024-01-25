Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

