Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.35.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$7.92.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1286822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.