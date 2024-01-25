Barclays Cuts Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $54.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Evergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.