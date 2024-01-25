Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.03 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after buying an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

