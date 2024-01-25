Guggenheim Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

