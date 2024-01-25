StockNews.com Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.08.
Get Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.