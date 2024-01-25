Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $508.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $494.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $510.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

