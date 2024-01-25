Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 4,045

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,605 ($45.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,460.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,432.14. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,756 ($35.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.50, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

