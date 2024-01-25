Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 4,045

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.40).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
