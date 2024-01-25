Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.64.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.