Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,341,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $90.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.