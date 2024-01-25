The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.87.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

