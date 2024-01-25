The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $52.35 Average PT from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.