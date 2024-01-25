American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.21.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $185.82 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

