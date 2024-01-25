Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

