PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

