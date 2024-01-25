The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $1.10

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $1.10 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,951 shares of company stock worth $1,589,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

