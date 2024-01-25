ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $825.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $665.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $764.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $699.15 and its 200 day moving average is $617.44. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $775.96. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

