Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

