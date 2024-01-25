Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $80.75 on Monday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

