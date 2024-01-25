1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 1st Source

1st Source Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $53.74 on Monday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.