Morgan Stanley Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $513.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $431.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.68 and its 200-day moving average is $444.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

