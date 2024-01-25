Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $163.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.16. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

