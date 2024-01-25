D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $192.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.

NYSE:DHI opened at $139.21 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $12,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

