Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.04 on Monday. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.91. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

