Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

MLI opened at $46.80 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 177,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

