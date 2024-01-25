Guggenheim Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

