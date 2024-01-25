Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA opened at $358.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.85. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $384.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

