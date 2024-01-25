AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

