Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $20.33

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

