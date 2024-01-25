Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

PARR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

