Contrasting The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) & SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The European Equity Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 32.08% 9.19% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The European Equity Fund and SLR Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.67 $18.34 million $1.33 11.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The European Equity Fund.

51.4% of The European Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of The European Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The European Equity Fund has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The European Equity Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The European Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 4 0 0 1.80

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.77%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than The European Equity Fund.

Dividends

The European Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. SLR Investment pays out 123.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SLR Investment beats The European Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equity or equity-linked securities of companies. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI-EMU Index. It was formerly known as Germany Fund Inc. The European Equity Fund, Inc. was formed on July 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

