PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Financial Survey

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for California Resources and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get California Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $63.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.71 billion 1.30 $524.00 million $6.23 8.20 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

This table compares California Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About PetroQuest Energy

(Get Free Report)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.