The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $138.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.08.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,162.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

