WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $68.32 on Monday. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

