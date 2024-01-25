Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TDY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $418.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

