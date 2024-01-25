Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

