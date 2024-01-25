Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $149.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

