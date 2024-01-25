Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.62.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

