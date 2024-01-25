Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Cut to “Tender” at TD Securities

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $11.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCN

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.