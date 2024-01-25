Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Cut to “Tender” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $11.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.45.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

