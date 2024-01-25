Needham & Company LLC Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $71.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

UBER opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

