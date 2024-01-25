Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after acquiring an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nextracker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,358,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.