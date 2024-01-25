Raymond James Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $40.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.18.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -345.21, a P/E/G ratio of 81.24 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

