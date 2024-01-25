Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $404.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

