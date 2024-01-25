Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $404.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.43.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
