Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Maplebear Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. Analysts predict that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

