PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.59.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

