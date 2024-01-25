Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at GBX 444.40

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.63).

QQ has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 445 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger bought 11,958 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($50,597.38). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,055 shares of company stock worth $4,011,980. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QQ stock opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,972.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

